Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Decreased by Analyst

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.83. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.56.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$145.74 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$73.49 and a one year high of C$153.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

