Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 36.42%. Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $32.28, suggesting a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Greenbrook TMS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Sotera Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.41 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -5.09 Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.09 -$38.62 million $0.38 61.61

Greenbrook TMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotera Health. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sotera Health beats Greenbrook TMS on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

