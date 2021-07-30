Analyzing BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.38%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $222.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 102.51% 10.66% 4.67% Kinsale Capital Group 22.29% 14.97% 5.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Kinsale Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.77 $71.37 million $1.43 9.94 Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 9.04 $88.42 million $3.16 57.65

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

