Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

BARC opened at GBX 176.22 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.16. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

