British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BATS. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,723 ($35.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,781.80. The firm has a market cap of £62.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

