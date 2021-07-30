Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,725 ($22.54). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,715 ($22.41), with a volume of 4,480 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.81. The company has a market capitalization of £189.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,715.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Churchill China alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

In related news, insider David M. O’Connor bought 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, with a total value of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

About Churchill China (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.