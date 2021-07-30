Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.33

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and traded as low as $41.04. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

