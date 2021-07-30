Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.08. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$7.96, with a volume of 77,715 shares trading hands.

PSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.39 million and a P/E ratio of -110.56.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

