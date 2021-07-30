Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADYEY has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.