Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post sales of $680.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.10 million. Teleflex posted sales of $567.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.50.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $396.00 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.