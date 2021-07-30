First Bank to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $251.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 893.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 116,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,596 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

