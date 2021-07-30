DA Davidson Comments on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.