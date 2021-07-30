1st Constitution Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $221.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

