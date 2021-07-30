St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,384.43 ($18.09).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,611 ($21.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,629.50 ($21.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.27.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft bought 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

