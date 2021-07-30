Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 255 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).
VMUK stock opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.13.
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
