Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 255 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.13.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total value of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

