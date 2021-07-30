Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €96.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.17 ($103.73).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €91.02 ($107.08) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.51. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

