Analysts Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

