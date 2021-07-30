Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSTM. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $914.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

