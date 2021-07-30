First National Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.83.

TSE:FN opened at C$46.23 on Thursday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$31.36 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.99.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.80%.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.