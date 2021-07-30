Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

