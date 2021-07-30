William Blair Weighs in on LegalZoom.com, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LegalZoom.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LZ. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

