Piper Sandler Weighs in on CVRx, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CVRx in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($32.11) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get CVRx alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

CVRX stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.