Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $516.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

