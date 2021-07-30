Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

