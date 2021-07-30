HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HHR. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 400,650 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

