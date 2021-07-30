Analyzing McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of McKesson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares McKesson and Aceto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $238.23 billion 0.14 -$4.54 billion $17.21 11.92 Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aceto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McKesson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for McKesson and Aceto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 2 7 0 2.78 Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A

McKesson currently has a consensus price target of $218.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.39%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than Aceto.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and Aceto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson -1.91% 95.80% 4.53% Aceto N/A N/A N/A

Summary

McKesson beats Aceto on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment offers CoverMyMeds solution to help patients get the medications; RelayHealth, a workflow solution; RxCrossroads solution for therapies and interventions to biopharma manufacturers; and McKesson Prescription Automation, a customized pharmacy automation technology; and Multi-Client Central Fill as a Service, a pharmacy. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

