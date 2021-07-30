Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to “Hold”

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.96. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

