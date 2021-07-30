$199.77 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post $199.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.37 million and the highest is $215.20 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $834.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $181.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

