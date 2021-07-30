Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$26.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James to C$26.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INE. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.93.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.31.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

