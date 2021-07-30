E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.07. E.On shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 251 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

