AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.72.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.55. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$13.68 and a 52 week high of C$54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

