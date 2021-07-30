AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.72.
Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.55. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$13.68 and a 52 week high of C$54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
