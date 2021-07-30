Royal Bank of Canada Increases Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$12.50

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.92. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.99.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

