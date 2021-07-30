Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$24.00 at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.19.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$20.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.15 and a 12 month high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.2593818 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

