Raymond James Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$56.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.18.

BLX stock opened at C$38.38 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$32.24 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

