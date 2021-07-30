Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 38.63 ($0.50). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 38.35 ($0.50), with a volume of 7,026,999 shares trading hands.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

