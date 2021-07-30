Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

