Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 89.8% in July

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the June 30th total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after purchasing an additional 291,277 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $16,138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares during the period.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.