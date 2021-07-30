Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NWBI opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

