Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of PNR opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $72.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

