Piper Sandler Comments on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.28. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

