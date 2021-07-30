Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.