Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reissued their sell rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.05.

Shares of SPOT opened at $225.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.58. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

