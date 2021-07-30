Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $146.72 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.51.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

