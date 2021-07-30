Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GERN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Geron by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 444,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 4,606.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Geron by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 76,365 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.