ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

IS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Get ironSource alerts:

IS opened at $8.66 on Monday. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.