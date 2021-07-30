Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 473 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 394.30 ($5.15) on Monday. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a one year high of GBX 445.60 ($5.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

