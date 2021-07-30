SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $561.32 Million

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report sales of $561.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.70 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

SBAC opened at $338.44 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $343.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.15 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $123,257,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.