$650.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report sales of $650.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $665.00 million and the lowest is $643.88 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ashland Global by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH opened at $84.91 on Friday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

