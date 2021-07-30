THG (LON:THG) Price Target Raised to GBX 708 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

LON THG opened at GBX 595.50 ($7.78) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 605.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

