Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IRT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

